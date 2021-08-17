Johnson highlights top DL performers during camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Of any position group on the Ohio State defense, Larry Johnson’s unit should inspire the least amount of concern for Buckeye fans heading into 2021.

However, the eighth-year Buckeye assistant coach must tinker with the lineup just the same after losing one key player to injury and two starters to the NFL.

Johnson broke down what he’s seen from his defensive line during the preseason as the Buckeyes continued their third week of fall camp on Tuesday, including which players are making the most noise at both the defensive end and tackle positions through 11 practices.

“We lost Tyler Friday right now, and that makes it tough,” Johnson said. “So I thought we had four ends returning; Tyreke (Smith) and then Zach (Harrison) and then Javontae Jean-Baptiste. Those are the [three] guys we’re really counting on to be the guys to lead. Then you got to grab a couple young guys to develop to be a part of that [fourth] unit.”

With the status of Friday, a senior defensive end, in question for the entire season due to injury, Johnson will rely on a trio of third or fourth-year edge rushers in Smith, Harrison and Jean-Baptiste.

Smith was a regular starter last season opposite Jonathon Cooper, and Harrison has been tapped to have a breakout third year in the program as head coach Ryan Day, Johnson and defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs have raved about his increased capacity to lead this offseason.

Johnson said Harrison has put on an extra 15 pounds of muscle ahead of the year, which puts the former five-star recruit’s frame at a whopping 270 pounds at 6-foot-6.

“He’s more confident right now, he’s playing much faster of a pace that we like him to play at,” Johnson said. “His leadership is off the charts right now, but he put the work in. He’s 270. He probably played last year around 255. So he’s a bigger, stronger guy going into his junior year, so we like where he’s at right now.”