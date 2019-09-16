FakeUrban’s Post-Indiana Analysis
It’s time for my weekly look back at Saturday’s Big Ten opener and geez, I’m beginning to sound like a broken record. First, let me address the biggest concern I had. Brady Quinn and Reggie Bush were both sitting on our FOX TV pregame show set in Los Angeles. By the middle of the first quarter, they disappeared. I didn’t see them again on Saturday and I haven’t seen them since. I’m kind of worried about them. So if any of you people know where the hell Brady and Reggie went, please drop me a line.
I’ve got to admit, their disappearances really affected my TV viewing. You see, Brady has control of the remote and apparently he took it with him. That displeased me. So instead of watching the Buckeyes, we were all stuck watching the start of the North Carolina State-West Virginia game on FS1. I finally ordered the tallest one on our set, Matt Leinart, to find a ladder and change the channels the old fashioned way, finding the channel up and down buttons on the TV itself, and turning on the Ohio State game.
.@IndianaFootball u guys suck at basketball, too.— Fake Urban Meyer (@FakeUrban) September 14, 2019
By the time Leinart changed the channel, the Buckeyes were up 7-0 with less than six minutes left in the first quarter. Fortunately I didn’t miss much. An intern said I missed a missed field goal and a Justin Fields touchdown. What I did see was J.K. Dobbins running well, our receivers catching the ball and some really impressive special teams play, including a blocked punt from that Olave kid. What I was happy the most about was our defense. I lost count on the number of times our defensive linemen got into their backfield.
.@CoachAllenIU - you might want to settle down and instead get all worked up when u guys play somebody like Minnesota.— Fake Urban Meyer (@FakeUrban) September 14, 2019
I am pretty damn good at predicting final scores. Yes, I said Ohio State would “escape” Bloomington with a 52-10 victory. We won 51-10, so if you’re playing by “Price is Right” rules, I overbid. Screw you people, I was close enough. Next up we return to battling southwest Ohio foes when the Miami Redskins Red Hawks invade Ohio Stadium. When I’m at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center this week, I’ll reinforce to Ryan Day that he’s allowed to keep coaching the team after just three games (see 2018 season) and to put away Miami early so we can rest our starters and prepare for Nebraska. Now to find where the hell Brady Quinn and Reggie Bush went.