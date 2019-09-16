It’s time for my weekly look back at Saturday’s Big Ten opener and geez, I’m beginning to sound like a broken record. First, let me address the biggest concern I had. Brady Quinn and Reggie Bush were both sitting on our FOX TV pregame show set in Los Angeles. By the middle of the first quarter, they disappeared. I didn’t see them again on Saturday and I haven’t seen them since. I’m kind of worried about them. So if any of you people know where the hell Brady and Reggie went, please drop me a line.

I’ve got to admit, their disappearances really affected my TV viewing. You see, Brady has control of the remote and apparently he took it with him. That displeased me. So instead of watching the Buckeyes, we were all stuck watching the start of the North Carolina State-West Virginia game on FS1. I finally ordered the tallest one on our set, Matt Leinart, to find a ladder and change the channels the old fashioned way, finding the channel up and down buttons on the TV itself, and turning on the Ohio State game.