Ohio State currently sits at 19 total pledges, with their last commitment coming from four-star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams less than a month ago.

With several spots still left to fill, BuckeyeGrove wanted to take a look at the program's top remaining uncommitted targets on offense and defense. Along with doing this, we will give an assessment of each prospect's recruitments and who we believe is the favorite for their services.

We will also be doing a piece on the top flip candidates for the Buckeyes, so stay tuned for that story in the near future.