Every five-star recruit to transfer out of Ohio State

It’s not every day that a one-time five-star recruit transfers out of Ohio State, but such was the case this past week when fourth-year cornerback Tyreke Johnson turned up in the transfer portal.

Johnson, a Jacksonville, Florida, native that Rivals.com ranked as the No. 5 overall player and No. 1 safety in the class of 2018, couldn’t seem to put it all together in Columbus, as the prized talent never played more than 77 snaps in a season and didn’t come particularly close to cracking the starting lineup.