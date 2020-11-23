BuckeyeGrove - Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson believe they can "do some damage" at OSU

It would be hard to make an argument against Ohio State having put together the top running back class in the 2021 cycle.

In the span of two weeks back in March, Tony Alford and company received commitments from Rivals100 members Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson is labeled as the No. 3 RB on our recruiting rankings service, while Pryor checks in as the second-ranked all-purpose back.

Understandably so, there is a lot of excitement from Ohio State’s coaching staff and fan base to see what the two of them can do when they arrive in Columbus. BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon and I recently spoke with the pair of coveted senior prospects, and they both agreed that they can be a special duo at the next level.

“We just put two heads together and, hopefully, it’ll be unstoppable,” Pryor said. “Usually, when you put two alpha dogs together, they run the team. So, hopefully, we’ll get it done. Trey and I are going to special together at the next level. The one-two punch… we’re similar backs in terms of our games, so college football teams need to watch out.”