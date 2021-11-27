Egbuka returns, Banks, Teague out as Ohio State takes on Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After missing the Michigan State game with an undisclosed injury, Ohio State freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is set to return to the field Saturday as the Buckeyes take on Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Ohio State will be without 19 players when it takes on the Wolverines on the road, including senior cornerback Sevyn Banks, who was listed as a game-time decision ahead of last week's matchup with the Spartans and did not see the field, and linebacker Cade Kacherski, who suffered what head coach Ryan Day called a "long-term" injury in kickoff coverage last weekend.

After playing 35 snaps against Michigan State, leading all Ohio State rushers with 95 yards and a rushing touchdown on 21 carries, redshirt junior Master Teague III will not be available for the fourth time this season, not taking the field against Indiana, Penn State or Purdue

Banks will not be the only player Ohio State's missing in its secondary.

Redshirt senior Demario McCall, who played 15 snaps at cornerback last weekend in Banks' absence, will not be available.

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III will also not be available for the first time this season. Miller was reinstated to the football team prior to the Michigan State game after a charge for operating a vehicle while impaired was reduced to reckless operation.