Ohio State QB Jack Miller III reinstated after misdemeanor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Miller III is back with Ohio State.

The redshirt freshman quarterback was reinstated Thursday after his operating a vehicle while impaired charge was dropped at his arraignment. Miller instead pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of reckless operation of a vehicle and was charged with a $150 fine.

"Ohio State University student-athlete Jack Miller has been reinstated to the Ohio State football team," a statement from the football program reads. "The charge issued against him of operating a vehicle while impaired has been reduced to a minor misdemeanor traffic offense. Miller has fulfilled all of the obligations required of him and the legal case is now closed."

After Miller's arraignment, head coach Ryan Day said during his weekly Zoom call with the media that he would "take a real hard look at it" and "get in the final details of it," but that Miller would be reinstated Thursday afternoon.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court online records, Miller was originally charged with operating a vehicle while impaired Nov. 5 on the corner of N. 4th St. and E 15th Ave. in Columbus.

Miller was also charged with "driving in marked lanes," which was also dropped Thursday.

According to online court records, Miller had an arraignment Nov. 12 and a continued arraignment Nov. 18 lasting 25 minutes.

Miller has appeared in four games for the Buckeyes this season, completing 7-14 pass attempts for 101 yards.

Miller was a four-star quarterback in the 2020 class out of Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.