BuckeyeGrove - Dunks and togetherness show Buckeyes in good spirits, but still vengeful

Even though junior forward Duane Washington Jr. drove through the right side of the paint and laid in the game's first two points Thursday from the right block, it foreshadowed the dunking barrage the Buckeyes would soon run.

Washington threw the first dunk down himself just over three minutes later, and senior forward Kyle Young followed with one of his own on his next possession. Redshirt-junior forward Justice Sueing forcefully threw down a two-handed jam with 4:14 left in the first half, and No. 9 Ohio State ultimately scored 14 of their points during its second-round win over 13th-seeded Minnesota.

Ohio State showed congeniality Thursday, something of which appeared to be lacking over its four-game losing streak. With the win, the Buckeyes are set to complete a trilogy against fourth-seeded and No. 20 Purdue with vengeance on their minds.

“Just stayed focused and stay locked in and stick together," redshirt-senior guard C.J. Walker said. "I feel like a big thing for our team is being connected, so I feel like that’s what we have to do. Purdue’s a really good team - we lost to them twice this year - so we want to go out there, that revenge kind of thing and get them back."

Perhaps the idea of revenge was always on the minds of the Buckeyes regardless of opponent. They brought an ugly four-game losing streak into the Big Ten Tournament, so getting that off of their backs can reset the tone for the next round.

Ohio State has been working to reset the tone for a bit of time. Holtmann said he didn't sense his team were sulking in their losing skid during practice and preparation.

“The spirit of our guys has been really good,” Holtmann said. “I think they recognized this is a new opportunity, and they also recognized they had some really good stretches of play. I do think that gave us some life and some energy just the way our guys opened the game. They’ve had a great mindset going into it.”

RELATED: Behind Enemy Lines: Big Ten Tournament preview