INDIANAPOLIS –– Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann called it a “hallmark” of this Buckeye team during the group’s seven-game win streak earlier this season.

The depth of the Buckeye roster made a variety of players legitimate threats to score in double figures on any given night. During Ohio State’s four-game skid to to close out the regular season though, the scoring responsibility began to weigh heavily on the shoulders of leading scorers E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington.

In Ohio State’s Big Ten Tournament opener on Thursday, its first win since mid-February, the Buckeyes found their balance once again, receiving key offensive contributions from a number of players outside of their two All-Big Ten performers.

“The good thing about our team is we have a lot of weapons, a lot of good players, so we’re really just playing off each other anyway,” redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing said. “Everyone has their strengths and we play off each other pretty well –– good chemistry. So everyone is ready to step up to the plate and make plays, and we saw that tonight and it allowed us to get this win.”