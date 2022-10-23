Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.

COLUMBUS — It was an up-and-down afternoon for Ohio State but the Buckeyes won by 44-points in a game that was never in doubt.

After a week off, there was noticeable rust on the Ohio State offense but the defense came to play and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles made sure his guys left no doubt. Iowa's offense is one of the worst in country but the Buckeyes played with their hair on fire all game.

"It’s not that important who we play or what they look like," Tommy Eichenberg said post-game. "Because it’s always about us.”

It was all about Ohio State and Saturday. Here's who had the biggest impact on the game according to the staff of Dotting the 'Eyes, including fourth-year defensive end Zach Harrison. Speaking about Harrison after the game, Ryan Day raved about his on-field development.

“I think he was one of a few guys who played with that type of energy, but Zach is playing some of his best football right now, and on our defensive line, you’re going to play with an edge so you can feel it out there," Day said. "Zach has really come along and practiced really well; his leadership has been great, and I think you guys would agree he is playing his best football right now.”