DTE Helmet Stickers: Zach Harrison sets tone for Ohio State against Iowa
Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.
COLUMBUS — It was an up-and-down afternoon for Ohio State but the Buckeyes won by 44-points in a game that was never in doubt.
After a week off, there was noticeable rust on the Ohio State offense but the defense came to play and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles made sure his guys left no doubt. Iowa's offense is one of the worst in country but the Buckeyes played with their hair on fire all game.
"It’s not that important who we play or what they look like," Tommy Eichenberg said post-game. "Because it’s always about us.”
It was all about Ohio State and Saturday. Here's who had the biggest impact on the game according to the staff of Dotting the 'Eyes, including fourth-year defensive end Zach Harrison. Speaking about Harrison after the game, Ryan Day raved about his on-field development.
“I think he was one of a few guys who played with that type of energy, but Zach is playing some of his best football right now, and on our defensive line, you’re going to play with an edge so you can feel it out there," Day said. "Zach has really come along and practiced really well; his leadership has been great, and I think you guys would agree he is playing his best football right now.”
Offensive Player of the Game: WR Marvin Harrison
It's becoming somewhat cliché at this point but Marvin Harrison Jr. is absurd.
Matched up with Iowa cornerback Riley Moss, one of the Big Ten's best defensive backs, the second-year wide receiver was targeted 10 times on Saturday and reeled in seven catches, including multiple circus catches against the Hawkeyes.
Harrison's impact is being felt all over the Ohio State offense. He's drawing the same kind of attention that most believed Jaxon Smith-Njigba would this season and he's opening the door for Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming in a way that has mitigated the absence of Smith-Njigba.
There's no receiver in the country working harder than Marvin Harrison Jr. on a daily basis and it shows up every Saturday for Ohio State.
Defensive Player of the Game: DL Zach Harrison
On a day when Ohio State's defense dominated the hapless Iowa offense, Harrison was the best player on the field.
The senior finished with two tackles for loss, a sack, a pass deflection and a forced fumble that was recovered by the Buckeyes. On Tommy Eichenberg's interception return for a touchdown, Harrison was lined up inside at tackle and helped press the pocket to create the errant throw.
Whether he was lined up inside or out, Iowa's offensive line couldn't handle Harrison — who continues to play some of the best football of his career at a time when OSU's defensive line appears to be rounding into form.
X-Factor of the Game: K Noah Ruggles
After barely being used in the first half of the season, Noah Ruggles was put to the test early on Saturday — and far more often than normal for Ohio State.
The combination of a stingy Iowa defense and some uncharacteristic offensive issues for the Buckeyes left them needing to rely on the kicking game to help build a first-half lead. Ruggles responded with a performance that was a reminder why he was considered to have one of the best boots in the nation a year ago.
Ohio State would obviously prefer not to call on Ruggles for four field goals, but it will get a bit of comfort knowing he’s always ready in reserve.