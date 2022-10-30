Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It seems to be a recurring trend: Ohio State defensive linemen keep finding a way to ruin Penn State's upset bids when it plays the Buckeyes.

A litany of superstars have had huge games against the Nittany Lions in the last decade. Joey Bosa, Sam Hubbard and Chase Young have all decimated Penn State at different times.

The performance that Ohio State second-year sensation J.T. Tuimoloau put on Saturday against the Lions may have been the best of them all. Six tackles, two sacks, two interceptions -- and a tipped pass leading to another -- a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in one game?

Eight weeks worth of almost for Tuimoloau turned into too much for Penn State in the blink of an eye.

“He's been right there," Ryan Day said post-game. "Kind of been almost like the unsung hero a little bit this year. I think he had the one last week that he got the quarterback from Iowa off the spot and then Tommy (Eichenberg) gets the interception. So he's been right there. He's been getting better every week.

"He's wanted it. He'll probably tell you he pressed a little bit at times. He's wanting to get there. And he's believed in Coach Johnson, he's believed in the scheme and believes in his teammates.”

J.T. Tuimoloau is an easy choice to earn a Dotting the 'Eyes helmet sticker this week. Who else is joining him?