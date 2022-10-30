DTE Helmet Stickers: J.T. Tuimoloau has historic afternoon at Penn State
Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It seems to be a recurring trend: Ohio State defensive linemen keep finding a way to ruin Penn State's upset bids when it plays the Buckeyes.
A litany of superstars have had huge games against the Nittany Lions in the last decade. Joey Bosa, Sam Hubbard and Chase Young have all decimated Penn State at different times.
The performance that Ohio State second-year sensation J.T. Tuimoloau put on Saturday against the Lions may have been the best of them all. Six tackles, two sacks, two interceptions -- and a tipped pass leading to another -- a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in one game?
Eight weeks worth of almost for Tuimoloau turned into too much for Penn State in the blink of an eye.
“He's been right there," Ryan Day said post-game. "Kind of been almost like the unsung hero a little bit this year. I think he had the one last week that he got the quarterback from Iowa off the spot and then Tommy (Eichenberg) gets the interception. So he's been right there. He's been getting better every week.
"He's wanted it. He'll probably tell you he pressed a little bit at times. He's wanting to get there. And he's believed in Coach Johnson, he's believed in the scheme and believes in his teammates.”
J.T. Tuimoloau is an easy choice to earn a Dotting the 'Eyes helmet sticker this week. Who else is joining him?
Offensive Player of the Game: WR Marvin Harrison
The names that received top billing coming into the game when it came to the matchup between Ohio State's receivers and Penn State's defensive backs were Harrison's and Joey Porter Jr.'s. It was a compelling matchup of two sons of former NFL greats. It turns out, though, that it didn't much matter who drew the assignment of covering Harrison. He was just as likely to win against whoever was checking him. The sophomore finished with 10 receptions for a career-high 185 yards, serving as the key piece of a passing attack that put up 354 yards through the air.
Four of Harrison's receptions were chain movers, including a fourth-and-7 play that gained 14 yards and three third-and-10 plays that gained 37, 11 and 12 yards, respectively. Harrison normally possesses a nose for the end zone, but didn't score on Saturday. However, he certainly made Ohio State's offense go, and in the process ensured that the national spotlight which had already been following him got turned up a little brighter.
Defensive Player of the Game: DL J.T. Tuimoloau
So much for the high-level work J.T. Tuimoloau had been doing all season not showing up on the stats sheet. The sophomore defensive end absolutely loaded up the box score in just about every conceivable way, putting together a masterpiece to spark the Buckeyes seemingly every time they needed a spark. Tuimoloau started his turnover onslaught by deflecting a pass that was intercepted by Zach Harrison, and that was just a hint of what was to come. T
he budding superstar had two picks of his own, including one he returned for a touchdown, and he also delivered a critical strip-sack with the game still hanging in the balance. Quite simply: That was a legendary performance.
X-Factor of the Game: QB C.J. Stroud
The country's best quarterback played one of his best games of the season and in a game that could've gone either way, Stroud versus Sean Clifford was the difference on Saturday.
The Heisman finalist -- and Heisman hopeful -- completed 79 percent of his passes and though he only had one touchdown pass he made his biggest throws when it mattered the most. Playing at Beaver Stadium in front of a raucous Penn State crowd, Stroud played turnover-free football and his leadership was a pivotal piece of the Ohio State comeback.
In a game where the Buckeyes needed their quarterback to be at his best, C.J. Stroud was just that and Ohio State heads into November unbeaten because of him.