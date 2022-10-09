Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose. EAST LANSING, Mich. — Ohio State's offense was nearly perfect in the first three quarters against Michigan State as the Buckeyes blew out the Spartans 49-20 in their first road game of the season. Ohio State scored five first-half touchdowns -- each coming on a drive of more than 75 yards -- and then hit cruise control in the second half against an outgunned Michigan State team that could do little to slow down the Buckeyes. There were a number of big-time performances by Ohio State but a few players stood out above the rest and earned helmet stickers from the Dotting the 'Eyes crew.

Offensive Player of the Game: QB C.J. Stroud

Whether it was just a short slump or maybe a statistical anomaly, either way C.J. Stroud was back to his record-breaking ways to spark the blowout over Michigan State. The Heisman Trophy finalist added another six-touchdown outburst to his resumé while putting the rest of the college football world back on notice that he’s nearly unstoppable when he’s got his best stuff. Stroud had one early miscue with Ohio State miscommunication leading to a blown route adjustment, but he more than made up for it with dazzling accuracy on a windy afternoon on the road. The bad news for the Big Ten: Stroud is still getting better and will soon have Jaxon Smith-Njigba returning to give him another talented weapon to target.

Defense Player of the Game: Michael Hall Jr.

Ohio State didn't get many snaps out of second-year defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. but the Streetsboro (Ohio) product made the most of his time on the field. Hall once again brought excitement and energy to the defensive front and was nearly impossible for Michigan State to block in the middle. Hall recorded 2.5 sacks in the game and brought his team-leading total 4.5 in very limited time since injuring his shoulder in the second game of the year. As he gets back to full health -- and his role increases -- Hall seems poised to continue his breakout season for Ohio State.

X-Factor of the Game: WR Marvin Harrison