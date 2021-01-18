BuckeyeGrove - DT Tommy Togiai to leave OSU, turn pro

The junior defensive tackle announced on social media Monday that he will forgo his remaining eligibility to declare for 2021 NFL Draft, which he called "one of the toughest choices I have ever faced."

Tommy Togiai will not be back for another season with Ohio State in 2021.

Togiai was named second-team All-Big Ten by both the conference media and coaches after his 2020 campaign, which was his first as a starter for the Buckeyes.

Togiai registered a career-high 23 tackles this season, with 4.5 of those going for loss –– the second-most on the team.

With three sacks this season, Togiai was second only to redshirt senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper's total of 3.5. All three of Togiai's sacks came against Penn State in Week 2, a game in which he notched a career-high seven tackles to boot.

Togiai was credited with a tackle for loss and a forced fumble against Clemson in Ohio State's Sugar Bowl win, but the Idaho native was kept out of the national championship game with a presumed case of COVID-19.

Alongside senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, Togiai helped establish the interior of Larry Johnson's defensive line as a strength of the Ohio State defense, which finished the season with the No. 6 rush defense in the country.