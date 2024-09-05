Advertisement

Four-star California wide receiver Phillip Bell commits to Ohio State

Four-star California wide receiver Phillip Bell commits to Ohio State

Ohio State adds a fourth receiver to its 2025 class with the commitment of four-star Californian Phillip Bell.

 • Jeremy Birmingham
Snap Judgments: Buckeyes shake off rust in opening blowout over Akron

Snap Judgments: Buckeyes shake off rust in opening blowout over Akron

Ohio State opened the season by shaking off the rust to beat Akron at the Horseshoe.

 • Austin Ward
Ohio State notebook: Will Howard's run game role, better O-line vibes

Ohio State notebook: Will Howard's run game role, better O-line vibes

Three notes on Ohio State football ahead of Saturday's season opener against Akron. 

 • Bill Landis
Will Howard took chance on himself, Buckeyes to find growth

Will Howard took chance on himself, Buckeyes to find growth

Ohio State and Will Howard have proven to be a great match. Now the real work begins for the Buckeyes.

 • Austin Ward
Chris Henry set to visit, Ohio State offers fast-rising 2028 defensive star

Chris Henry set to visit, Ohio State offers fast-rising 2028 defensive star

Ohio State will get its next face-to-face with Chris Henry Jr. on the season's first gameday weekend.

 • Jeremy Birmingham

Published Sep 5, 2024
Donovan Murph impressed by Ohio State, Buckeyes visitors for WMU
Jeremy Birmingham
