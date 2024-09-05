in other news
Four-star California wide receiver Phillip Bell commits to Ohio State
Ohio State adds a fourth receiver to its 2025 class with the commitment of four-star Californian Phillip Bell.
Snap Judgments: Buckeyes shake off rust in opening blowout over Akron
Ohio State opened the season by shaking off the rust to beat Akron at the Horseshoe.
Ohio State notebook: Will Howard's run game role, better O-line vibes
Three notes on Ohio State football ahead of Saturday's season opener against Akron.
Will Howard took chance on himself, Buckeyes to find growth
Ohio State and Will Howard have proven to be a great match. Now the real work begins for the Buckeyes.
Chris Henry set to visit, Ohio State offers fast-rising 2028 defensive star
Ohio State will get its next face-to-face with Chris Henry Jr. on the season's first gameday weekend.
