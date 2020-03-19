COLUMBUS, Ohio - After leaving the team due to mental concerns earlier in the year, DJ Carton has come to the decision to leave the Ohio State men's basketball program and enter his name into the transfer portal.

"We 100% support DJ in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward," Chris Holtmann said in a statement. "We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can."

The Iowa native averaged 10.4 points and 3.0 assists for the Buckeyes. He missed the final 11 games of the season after leaving the team; Carton did return to the University later in the semester, but never returned to the team.