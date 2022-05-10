Rick Garretson couldn’t help but shake his head in enthrallment.

Garretson has led a long list of impressive quarterbacks at Arizona powerhouse Chandler High School, where he is known in circles around the program as the architect of its “Quarterback Factory” since he entered the program in 2010 – first as a coordinator, now as its head coach. He has been surrounded by some true talent at the position at the high school level who have gone on to have successful college careers.

Former UCLA standout Brett Hundley and Virginia star Bryce Perkins developed under Garretson’s tutelage. So did BYU’s Jacob Conover, former Oregon State quarterback Mason Moran, UCF sophomore Mikey Keene and Garretson’s son, Darell Garretson, a former Oregon State and Utah State starter.

But he had never seen this before.

When Dylan Raiola transferred from Burleson (Texas) to Chandler in December, Garretson’s special teams coordinator, Collin Bottrill, asked for the young quarterback to give him a list of his 10 favorite plays from his time at Burleson.

Most high school quarterbacks typically offer up a list of home-run bombs or explosive plays without a ton of details when given similar requests: the sexy plays without much substance or in-depth knowledge of the schemes.

This was different.

Raiola didn’t just give Bottrill his preferences. He poured over them with intricate details, sketching them out himself. Raiola knew every one of his own reads and each of his receivers’ route trees on every play. He knew the backfield motions, the window dressings and, most impressively to Garretson, he marked down protection schemes on each play design – each aspect of the play marked down in red (protections), black (routes) and blue (reads).

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Garretson said. “They were the most meticulous, well-thought-out plays. It was incredible. Most quarterbacks in high school don’t know anything about protections let alone the small nuances and intricacies of those protections. This kid does.”

That's not an accident. It's the cerebral, precise approach he takes to studying the game.

"Just knowing protections, knowing scheme is very important," Raiola said. "I like to get the protections and formations down before I get to any plays, just so you have the basics of the offense down. You don’t wanna be getting hit, so you have to make sure you protect yourself.”

That’s one aspect of the quarterback talent that will one day lead Ohio State’s offense after the four-star prospect committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night.

