Quarterback Dylan Raiola commits to Ohio State, discusses decision with SGR

Ohio State has started off its 2024 recruiting class with a massive splash: Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Dylan Raiola has committed to the Buckeyes.

Raiola gives the Buckeyes a monster start right out of the gate as their top overall target has become their first commitment in the class. Raiola is ranked as the No. 28 overall player and No. 4 pro-style quarterback. But his stock has soared over the last few months, and he will be heavily in the mix for the spot as the nation's No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect by the time he signs.

He could have committed to just about any other program in the nation with an offer sheet highlighted by Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas and USC. Instead, he chose the Buckeyes.

Raiola joined Scarlet and Gray Report's Zack Carpenter to discuss why he committed to Ohio State, his fit in the Buckeyes' system and much more on his background as a player and person. Check out that interview in the video above and on our YouTube page.

"I knew with the brotherhood, the culture and the tough love that it was the place and the culture I wanted to be in," Raiola told Scarlet and Gray Report. "I just felt that everything was very real. The coaches were transparent, the players were transparent. And you could just see it watching practice, sitting in meetings and just watching the spring game.”