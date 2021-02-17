COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For a game to be 'won in the trenches,' the last player and team standing are the ones who emerge battle-tested.

On a basketball court, that grit is displayed down low with large frames colliding and lots of pushing and pulling. It's important, though, as defending a low layup can limit scoring or snatching a rebound can create extra opportunities.

