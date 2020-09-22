Ryan Day knows nothing but victory against the Michigan Wolverines entering his fourth season as a coach at Ohio State, but then again, so does every Buckeye staffer that has begun a tenure in Columbus after 2011.

But when every Ohio State coach for the past 85 years has known The Game to take place, has been the final regular season game in mid to late November.

The Big Ten’s Version 2.0 schedule threatened to break that tradition, when the Aug. 5 announcement moved the conference’s most storied rivalry to Oct. 24 –– the eighth week of a 12-week regular season.

At the time, Day and captains like Justin Fields and Jonathon Cooper stood firm that it did not matter when The Game took place, as long as it did.

A lot has changed since then, with the fall season subsequently being canceled and reinstated in a little over a month’s time, but Day is glad to see that the annual gridiron blood feud has been placed back in a familiar slot.

“It wouldn’t be a season without that rivalry game at the end of the season,” Day told the Big Ten Network Monday.