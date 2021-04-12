BuckeyeGrove - Day on Eddie George to Tennessee State: ‘He’s got a lot to offer the game’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Buckeyes running back and 1995 Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George will soon be named the next head coach of the football program at Tennessee State, according to initial reports Sunday from Stadium. George will add his name to the long list of former players to make the jump to a head-coaching role when he takes over for Rod Reed, who held the position with the Tigers for the last 11 seasons, totaling an overall 58-61 record. Like George, current Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day played collegiate football as a quarterback during his time at New Hampshire from 1997-2002 before developing a career in coaching. Day said he saw the news about George on Sunday, and that the two have crossed paths on occasion in Columbus. “I was really excited for him. He and I have had some great interactions,” Day said Monday. “He’ll do great, he will.” RELATED: Day breaks down 'excellent' early impressions of Harrison Jr., Henderson

ALSO: Spring practice notebook: April 12 Interestingly, George doesn’t have too much of a coaching resume prior to the hire. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, George has served as a mentor for players such as former Alabama Heisman-winner Derrick Henry while becoming a Broadway actor upon retiring from football in 2004 and residing in Nashville, Tennessee. Day offered a bit of coaching advice and wisdom for the budding coach, albeit the current Buckeyes skipper expects George to have a handle when he assumes the post. “Coaching is a challenge in different areas, but he loves football,” Day said. “I think a lot of young men will be impressed with his background. I think he’s got a lot to offer the game. Excited to see how that goes.” George’s Tennessee roots go further than his Nashville residence. The Houston Oilers drafted George with the No. 14-overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft. George rushed for over 10,000 yards with the Oilers - which became the Tennessee Titans in 1997 - and ran for at least 1,000 yards in seven different seasons. George played his final season in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys in 2004 at age 31, starting eight games and compiling 432 yards. The Buckeye connection with the state of Tennessee grows deeper than George. Former defensive end and Ohio State career-sacks leader Mike Vrabel has held the head coaching job with the Titans since 2018. George is expected to be introduced to Tennessee State on Tuesday, also according to ESPN.

Did you know?