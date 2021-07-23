Day hopes to name QB1 two weeks into camp, which begins Aug. 3

INDIANAPOLIS –– Ryan Day didn’t name a starting quarterback at Big Ten Media Days Friday, but the Ohio State head coach did issue an estimation of when he expects to come to a decision. Preseason camp will begin Aug. 3, Day said during an hour-long appearance with the media in Lucas Oil Stadium, and within the first two weeks, the Buckeye coach hopes to know for certain who will take the first snap at quarterback for Ohio State come Sept. 2. “I’m not gonna put a date on it, but you’d like to have it by the first two weeks of the preseason –– in a perfect world –– so that you can start to get them the reps ready to play in that first game,” Day said. Although most believe redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud, the No. 51 overall prospect in the class of 2020, will ultimately start the season under center for the Buckeyes, Day and the Ohio State program have remained notably tight-lipped about the competition. ALSO: Gaoteote dealing with eligibility issue, paying own way at Ohio State

In fact, Day, who has previously said that he anticipated the position battle going well past the season-opener in Minnesota, reiterated Friday that the second and third-string QBs will continue to get significant reps even after a starter has been named. “We’re still gonna spread the reps around because there’s gonna be three guys in this thing all the way into January or as long as we can play,” Day said. “But if you’re looking for a ballpark, it would probably be about two weeks into camp.” In the age of the one-time transfer rule and name, image and likeness, Day is tasked with the improbable feat of keeping three young four-star prospects in the same quarterback room, which has no doubt factored heavily into how he has handled the competition. Even after Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes are slated to bring in the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit at the position in 2022, with Quinn Ewers entering the fray. ALSO: Day: Brown, Williams will be 'full go' by start of camp