Gaoteote dealing with eligibility issue, paying own way at Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS –– Palaie Gaoteote is at Ohio State, but due to an ongoing eligibility issue, the USC transfer linebacker is not yet on scholarship. The former five-star recruit had already been pictured with the football team in Columbus this offseason, having entered the transfer portal back in December of 2020, but at Big Ten Media Days Friday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said there are still some hurdles to clear before Gaoteote will be good to go for the Buckeyes. “He’s paying his own way right now,” Day said. “We’re gonna hear from the NCAA about his eligibility here maybe in a few weeks.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SeWFuIERheSB0YWxrcyBKVFQgYW5kIEdhb3Rlb3RlIGF0IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CMUdNZWRpYURheXM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCMUdNZWRpYURh eXM8L2E+OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc1dFdXYyQmJPVSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NXRXV2MkJiT1U8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR3JpZmZp biBTdHJvbSAoQEdyaWZmaW5TdHJvbTMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vR3JpZmZpblN0cm9tMy9zdGF0dXMvMTQxODYxNzE4MDQ3MjY3 NjM1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDIzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Day said that Gaoteote is not barred from being a part of the team while this process unfolds, but that he simply will not be on scholarship until the issue is cleared up. Day did not go into further detail about the situation, although he did say that it is not necessarily a matter of the NCAA making Gaoteote jump through extraneous hoops following his transfer. “This one’s a little bit different. This is not that,” Day said. “This is more of an eligibility situation.” Gaoteote, who is the cousin of Ohio State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, played in just two games for the Trojans in 2020 as he dealt with multiple injury issues that kept him out of competition. A Bishop Gorman product, Gaoteote was the No. 21 overall prospect in the class of 2018, ranked the No. 2 outside linebacker in the country.