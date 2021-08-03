Day, Dennis silent on Ewers, say Buckeyes need ‘several’ QBs to win title

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– There was little doubt that Ryan Day and Corey Dennis would be bombarded with Quinn Ewers questions when they spoke to the media Tuesday, but neither the Buckeye head coach nor quarterbacks coach budged on an answer. RELATED: Ewers to enroll and participate in 2021 Citing the inability to discuss the developing situation that involves a high school senior reclassifying to join Ohio State’s class of 2021 just days before the start of preseason camp, the Ohio State coaching staff remained silent on the nation’s top prospect altogether, opting instead to talk about the ongoing position battle between freshmen quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord, as well as the opening of camp on Wednesday. Day did, however, say that the Ohio State program will not run and hide from the changing landscape of college football, which has made possible Ewers’ ability to pursue financial opportunities through his name, image and likeness with the decision to come to college a year early.

“The easy thing to do is to get super concerned and then start to panic and throw your hands up and get frustrated, or you can embrace it. And we're gonna embrace it,” Day said. “There's a lot to sell right now, and I think recruiting is going very, very well. But they have to develop when they're here, they got to play when they're here. And we have to continue to build this culture.” Day said the advent of NIL and the one-time transfer rule is geared more toward the individual than the team, and in this case, Day and the team will have difficult decisions ahead when managing four quarterbacks in their first or second year that each have four or five recruiting stars and a desire to play right away. Day remains steadfast that the Buckeyes will need more than one of the four moving forward though.