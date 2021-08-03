Day, Dennis silent on Ewers, say Buckeyes need ‘several’ QBs to win title
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– There was little doubt that Ryan Day and Corey Dennis would be bombarded with Quinn Ewers questions when they spoke to the media Tuesday, but neither the Buckeye head coach nor quarterbacks coach budged on an answer.
Citing the inability to discuss the developing situation that involves a high school senior reclassifying to join Ohio State’s class of 2021 just days before the start of preseason camp, the Ohio State coaching staff remained silent on the nation’s top prospect altogether, opting instead to talk about the ongoing position battle between freshmen quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord, as well as the opening of camp on Wednesday.
Day did, however, say that the Ohio State program will not run and hide from the changing landscape of college football, which has made possible Ewers’ ability to pursue financial opportunities through his name, image and likeness with the decision to come to college a year early.
“The easy thing to do is to get super concerned and then start to panic and throw your hands up and get frustrated, or you can embrace it. And we're gonna embrace it,” Day said. “There's a lot to sell right now, and I think recruiting is going very, very well. But they have to develop when they're here, they got to play when they're here. And we have to continue to build this culture.”
Day said the advent of NIL and the one-time transfer rule is geared more toward the individual than the team, and in this case, Day and the team will have difficult decisions ahead when managing four quarterbacks in their first or second year that each have four or five recruiting stars and a desire to play right away.
Day remains steadfast that the Buckeyes will need more than one of the four moving forward though.
“We're gonna need all of them. We're gonna need that entire room to be strong,” Day said. “Last time they won a national championship around here it took several guys to do it, and I know that's probably gonna be the case this year.”
Day was not the only one to mention the other jam-packed quarterback rooms at Ohio State, including J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones back in 2014 and ‘15, as well as the competition between Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow a few years later.
Dennis said the program has a handle on what could be a four-man position battle, as it has dealt with similar situations in the past.
“Every single rep’s scripted, we know who's taking what plays at what opportunity. Guys are going to have their opportunities to make a play,” Dennis said. “But you know, it's nothing that's new to Ohio State –– a competition. I was here with the Joe Burrow–Dwayne Haskins, so it's not like it's something new. I mean, we've seen great quarterback battles between great quarterbacks at a place like Ohio State before.”
With four quarterbacks that are all essentially freshmen though, you’d be forgiven for thinking the situation isn’t somewhat unprecedented in recent memory, if not Buckeye history altogether.
But even if the plan for a smooth quarterback succession in the years to come seems to be coming off the tracks just a bit, Day said he’s optimistic that everything will turn out fine in the end with the talent on hand in Columbus.
“I've used that term before, it’s like driving without the brakes. And that's okay, that's part of it,” Day said. “And I know that we have a great university and a great culture. And if we just keep putting one foot in front of the other, I think we'll come out of this thing in a great position.”