COLUMBUS, Ohio – A journey that required patience and development has led DaVon Hamilton to the prominent role he has now in the interior of the nation’s top defense.

Every player on Ohio State’s roster has gotten to where they are at now by way of a different route. Some have carved out a role in their freshman season. Others have transferred to Ohio State in order to start a new chapter in their football career. Some, like Hamilton, have needed to use a lot of their time at Ohio State to develop and come into their own.

“Everybody has their own journey, and I think DaVon's journey has been awesome for him because he needed to develop in certain areas, and he has,” Ryan Day said. “So if guys just believe in that, believe in the program, believe in getting developed, eventually it'll work for them.”

This season marks Hamilton’s fifth year with the Buckeyes. The defensive tackle has seen 57 wins and six losses while being rostered at Ohio State, and it is that experience that has led Hamilton to a breakout season.