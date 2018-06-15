June camps are always a big part of the evaluation process for Ohio State and the Buckeyes loved what they saw this week out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) Wayne athlete Craig Young. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound prospect met with the coaches after the camp and said an announcement would be coming shortly.

That announcement came on Friday evening as the versatile athlete has given his verbal commitment to Ohio State.

"This is the best decision for me because Ohio State develops players," Young told BuckeyeGrove.com. "Ohio State is also just the best fit for me and my family."

Young broke through early on in his recruitment as a wide receiver but his future in Columbus may be on defense, possibly as a walkout linebacker. Young worked at defensive back, linebacker, and defensive end at Ohio State's one-day camp on Tuesday.

Young will follow in the footsteps of former Fort Wayne area star Austin Mack in taking his talents to Columbus. Mack played a role in the decision and is a guy that Young has looked up to during his recruiting process.

"He just told me that the coaches (at Ohio State) are real," Young said. "They don't sugarcoat anything. It's a winning program. You can't fail here. You come here and you bust your butt and they stay on you, that's what I want."

Young will visit Ohio State again next weekend for the annual Friday Night Lights camp.



