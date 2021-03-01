There is still a good amount of time left to go until we get a full picture of Ohio State's 2023 big board and their top targets at each position.

Time will tell who they are aggressively pursuing, but one thing is for certain: The Sunshine State appears to be a priority for the program.

Thus far, Ryan Day and his staff have dished out offers to 11 sophomore prospects from Florida. The most recent underclassman from the state to have been given the green light by the Buckeyes is Brandon Inniss.

Inniss, who is already in possession of over two dozen offers, was excited to receive an offer from yet another top-notch program.

"It felt amazing to be offered by a big power house like Ohio State," Inniss told BuckeyeGrove. "You see the wide receivers they produce to the NFL and it is amazing."