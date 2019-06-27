ATLANTA – Class of 2021 cornerback Tony Grimes may have been a year younger than many of the participants of the recent Rivals Five-Star Challenge but the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder more than held his own during the premiere event that brought together a who’s who list of top performers from the classes of 2020 and 21.

Schools have already made Grimes a priority as he sits with more than 30 reported offers and there are likely a lot of offers that Grimes is not even aware that he has at this point. But he does hold pretty much all of the major ones including schools like Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio State to rattle off just a few.

Grimes had a chance to check out Ohio State the week before the Rivals event and after a bit of a delay due to nature (be sure to watch the video to find out more about that) Grimes made it to the Ohio State campus to check things out and had a very good visit.

“The visit went very, very well,” Grimes said. “I got to talk with coach (Jeff) Hafley and coach (Ryan) Day. Coach Hafley, an amazing DB coach. He has got a lot of DBs in the league that he trained, he showed me some drill tapes and how he does his scheme. One thing about (Jeff) Hafley is he gets information from other coaches but he really gets information from his players as well.”