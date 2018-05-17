AUSTIN, Texas – The Buckeyes are starting to develop a pipeline at Lake Travis high school with 2018 quarterback Matthew Baldwin already in Columbus (Ohio) and wide receiver commitment Garrett Wilson in the class of 2019. Next up could be another quarterback in Hudson Card in the class of 2020.

The recruiting journey for the 6-foot-2, 170-pound dual threat quarterback got off to an interesting start. Teams first offered the talented player without stating a position, looking at him more as an athlete. Card would play wide receiver for much of the 2018 with Baldwin ahead of him as a senior but would be pressed into service when an ACL injury would sideline Baldwin.

And then the offers came. More than 20 of them. There is no more 'confusion' over a position now either, he is being look at as a quarterback.

"It means a lot, definitely blessings, I am super excited, and words can't even describe what is going on," Card said.



Card is trying to keep it all in check, he will be the quarterback moving forward and the college coaches are no stranger to Lake Travis high school. Baker Mayfield, Garrett Gilbert and Todd Reesing all walked the halls of Lake Travis before Card.

"It feels great, a lot to look up to obviously but I am looking forward to it and it is all a blessing," Card said. "I am looking forward to it for sure."

Wilson is making sure that Card is fully aware of all of the positives that Ohio State has to offer.

"He is just trying to make me go up there and meet all the coaches and telling me that once I go up there I will love it," Card said. "Just kind of going up there and getting in contact more with the coaches and stuff like that."

While Wilson will work on Card this year in high school, Card's former teammate may talk to him almost as much as Baldwin is still very close with the young quarterback.

"We talk quite a bit, I would say once a week almost," Card said. "We are still really great friends and he tries to pull me up that way too."

Is it a visit in the works?

"I am planning on doing it sometime in the summer, I would love to get up there and see the place and meet all the coaches," Wilson said.

It is not uncommon for Ohio State to have several former teammates from one high school on the roster at the same time, but if Ohio State is able to land Card, that could mean three Lake Travis players there at once, a 'getting the band back together' type of moment.

"That would be crazy, that would be awesome," Card said. "We will see how it goes, but that definitely would be a cool thing."