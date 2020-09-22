BuckeyeGrove - Coombs knows what he wants from secondary: 'I like to recruit winners'

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs knows what he wants.

Even after taking a two-year hiatus to coach the Tennessee Titans’ secondary, Coombs kept connections with not only his former Buckeye defense but also with a number of defensive backs he recruited in his first stint at Ohio State.



Those connections made for a very comfortable return to Columbus when Coombs was hired in January.



On Tuesday evening, he was clear about the expectations he has for starting-caliber defensive backs at Ohio State.

“I want a mentally tough guy that’s gonna line up play-in, play-out and have the confidence that his guy is not gonna get open- he’s gonna be in on-body coverage, and he’s gonna deny that reception,” Coombs said.

Coombs has certainly had success in control of putting together the Ohio State secondary- between 2014 and 2018, he produced five first-round NFL Draft picks.

One of those young backs who Coombs saw potential in was current Ohio State senior Marcus Williamson, a target of the defensive coordinator in the class of 2017. Williamson gave his coach credit for elevating his own mindset.



“Now that coach Coombs is back, it has really rejuvenated me, kind of reminded me of why we come here,” Williamson said. “We come here to win championships and get to the next level, and coach Coombs, he preaches that every day. We’ve had that relationship really since I was fifteen.”

The constant energy that Coombs provides does not go unnoticed. Williamson commented on it on multiple occasions, and Coombs was quick to credit his players’ talents and willingness to improve, saying it all comes from toughness they have had since high school.