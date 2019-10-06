Collins sees phenomenal energy at Ohio State
Ohio State not only had many of its wide receiver commits from the 2020 class on campus Saturday night, it also had some of its top targets at the position in 2021. Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news