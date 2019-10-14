Ohio State got some big news on Sunday evening when Little Elm (Tx.) 2020 cornerback Ryan Watts announced he was flipping from Oklahoma and committing to the Buckeyes.

Not only is the 6-foot-3, 186 -pound Watts a four-star prospect and one of the best at his position in the country, but he feels a big need for the Buckeyes, who were working hard to add another corner to their 2020 class.

While the film and rankings don't lie, we wanted to know a little more about what Ohio State is getting in their latest commit. BuckeyeGrove spoke to Little Elm assistant head coach/defensive passing game coordinator Donald Hatcher to learn about Watts will bring to Columbus on and off the field, as well as what to expect when he arrives on campus.