Ohio State only has a couple of remaining needs in the 2020 recruiting class but the Buckeyes filled one of those needs on Sunday with the pledge of four-star Little Elm (Texas) defensive back Ryan Watts. A top priority for the Buckeyes over the past few months, Watts gives Ohio State a much needed addition at cornerback in the 2020 class joining fellow four-stars Lejond Cavazos and Clark Phillips.

The former Oklahoma pledge recently decommitted from the Sooners following an official visit to Ohio State. All signs had been pointing to Columbus recently for Watts, especially after upcoming visits to Penn State and Texas A&M were cancelled.

Watts had also previously made an unofficial visit to Ohio State over the summer and emerged from the summer as a leading candidate at the cornerback position for the Buckeyes.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more on the Watts commitment throughout the evening.





