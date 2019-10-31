On Thursday morning, Ohio State landed a commitment from Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep 2021 wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder became the Buckeyes' sixth commit in the current junior class, picking the Scarlet and Gray over offers from nearly 25 schools.

Harrison is presently ranked as a 4-star, the No. 76 overall player, the No. 15 receiver, and No. 3 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania. But rankings aren't the whole story, as both a player's on-field talent, as well as his off-field work ethic, character, and leadership contribute to his success at the college level.

So what is Ohio State getting in Marvin Harrison Jr.? BuckeyeGrove spoke with his high school head coach, Tim Roken, to find out exactly what the newest Buckeye is bringing to Columbus.