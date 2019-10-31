The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder is the son of NFL great Marvin Harrison Sr. and one of the most coveted receivers in the entire class.

Class of 2021 wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.’s pledge to the Buckeyes on Halloween was a very pleasant treat for Ryan Day, Brian Hartline and the rest of the Ohio State coaching staff as the Rivals100 wideout went to social media to announce the big news.

Harrison held more than two-dozen offers before ultimately picking the Buckeyes on Thursday morning and will join his high school teammate, quarterback Kyle McCord at Ohio State in two seasons.

It had felt as if it was just a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ Harrison would be a part of this class and that time had finally come as he picked the Buckeyes over a deep offer list that included schools like Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and many others.

Ohio State is now up to six commits in the class of 2021 and all six are rated at four-stars or better. This is Ohio State’s fourth offensive commit in the class and second at wide receiver with Massillon (Ohio) wideout Jayden Ballard already a part of the class.

