Co-founder of Holy Kombucha discusses partnership with Quinn Ewers

“Guys, I’m excited to sign with Holy Beverages and Hope Squad,” Ewers said in an advertisement for the company this week. “Just out here with Holy Kombucha. Me and my family have been drinking it for a long time now, and I’m excited to work with them.”

On Monday, days after Ewers announced that he would be enrolling at Ohio State this month, the highly coveted prospect made things official with Holy Kombucha.

In that story, Thamel reported that Holy Kombucha, a Texas-based beverage company, was among those that had been in talks with Ewers about partnering with him.

Just over two weeks ago, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports! reported that five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers was “leaning toward” enrolling at Ohio State early , with the recently instituted Name, Image and Likeness policy in the NCAA being a motivating factor.

Theresa Pham, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of Holy Kombucha, had been advocating for this partnership since Thamel’s report was published. She told BuckeyeGrove that the two sides working together is beneficial for all parties directly and indirectly involved.

“His family already consumes Holy Kombucha, and they live right here in the DFW Metroplex,” Pham said. “He was such a perfect candidate for a partnership with us… it was just too perfect, so we said, ‘You know what, let’s go ahead and partner up with Quinn.’ It makes a lot of sense. We’ve met him, and he’s such a humble and very mature kid that we felt like would be a perfect fit.”

Ewers teaming up with Holy Kombucha not only promotes the company and their product, but it also sheds light on an important cause. Holy Kombucha is the national partner of Hope Squad, which is a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program that aims to “reduce youth suicide through education, training, and peer intervention.”

Pham is excited that someone with Ewers’ influence will help to bring awareness to Hope Squad through his partnership with her company.

“They’re kind of big on mental health as well,” Pham said of the Ewers family. “Because Hope Squad is a program that is designed to deal with high schools… Quinn Ewers happens to be an incredible person to help steward us in awareness for Hope Squad. He’s graduating early essentially, and his family supports Hope Squad and what we’re doing on the mental health side.

“Only incredible things can happen out of this,” Pham added. “I realize that, obviously, Quinn has so many different eyes on him because of his incredible performance on the football field, so what better than to pull together all of these influential people and make this really happen?”

With Ewers having accumulated a staggering 128,000-plus combined followers on Instagram and Twitter before even throwing a pass in college, Pham and her company certainly would love to have him promote their product as much as possible. His tweet on Monday has garnered over 600,000 video views, over 4,000 likes and over 600 retweets already.

Pham, who believes the partnership is initially set to be in effect for most likely a year, says Holy Kombucha will work with Ewers in regard to promotion and attending events.

“I approve of this partnership because of their passion for it,” Pham said. “I don’t know the details regarding the duration of the partnership or whatever, but I assume it’s at least for a year or something like that… [on social media], I think we will allow it to be sort of natural. When we have any lunches or things like that, we’d love for him to help us in with that.”

