COLUMBUS, Ohio - Two touchdowns and a blocked punt was all it took for Chris Olave to etch his name into the annals of Ohio State history. Helping to turn the tide and close out The Game, Olave’s breakout game came in the biggest matchup of the 2018 season for the Buckeyes.

Now, with the offseason behind him and Ohio State’s opening matchup against Florida Atlantic quickly approaching, Olave knows that expectations have been raised due to his high profile performances in The Game and the Big Ten Championship.

“It doesn’t really change me, it kind of humbles me more, just to know that people are expecting more from me this year, the coaches and players are expecting more from me,” Olave said. “So I just gotta do what I do and make an impact for my team.”

This offseason for Olave has been about getting in better playing shape as well as preparing to become a larger part of Ohio State’s offense. In a crowded receiving room with veterans K.J. Hill, Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor as well as C.J. Saunders, Jaylen Harris and Garrett Wilson trying to make an impact, snaps will be limited for everyone wanting to make plays.

However, despite Mack being expected to take back his starting position after only playing in eight games last season due to injuries, Olave has shown too much to be kept off the field.

“This whole offseason I’ve been trying to get my weight up,” Olave said. “I’m up to 185 now, playing at 170 last year. Got a little faster, got bigger and stronger, so can’t wait to make an impact this year.”



