Chris Olave looking to capitalize on expectations in hyped sophomore season
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Two touchdowns and a blocked punt was all it took for Chris Olave to etch his name into the annals of Ohio State history. Helping to turn the tide and close out The Game, Olave’s breakout game came in the biggest matchup of the 2018 season for the Buckeyes.
Now, with the offseason behind him and Ohio State’s opening matchup against Florida Atlantic quickly approaching, Olave knows that expectations have been raised due to his high profile performances in The Game and the Big Ten Championship.
“It doesn’t really change me, it kind of humbles me more, just to know that people are expecting more from me this year, the coaches and players are expecting more from me,” Olave said. “So I just gotta do what I do and make an impact for my team.”
This offseason for Olave has been about getting in better playing shape as well as preparing to become a larger part of Ohio State’s offense. In a crowded receiving room with veterans K.J. Hill, Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor as well as C.J. Saunders, Jaylen Harris and Garrett Wilson trying to make an impact, snaps will be limited for everyone wanting to make plays.
However, despite Mack being expected to take back his starting position after only playing in eight games last season due to injuries, Olave has shown too much to be kept off the field.
“This whole offseason I’ve been trying to get my weight up,” Olave said. “I’m up to 185 now, playing at 170 last year. Got a little faster, got bigger and stronger, so can’t wait to make an impact this year.”
While Olave is simply wanting to improve his game, these changes haven’t gone unnoticed by his coaches or teammates. Brian Hartline has raved about the work the receiving room has done during fall camp, and Victor is looking forward to how Olave’s hard work will pay off for him in the future.
“Chris is funny, man. That’s my young wolf. He’s a great worker. He goes out there and works hard every day,” Victor said. “He makes those plays as well in practice. He had a great fall camp, so I’m really excited for him for the future.”
Speaking of the future, one of the biggest changes that Olave will face this season is the guy throwing him his passes. One of the reasons behind Olave’s late breakout last season was the chemistry he developed with Dwayne Haskins, resulting in 127 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the final two games of the season.
The sophomore receiver will have to develop new chemistry with Ohio State’s long speculated but newly announced starting quarterback Justin Fields. The team has only had around 15 practices together this spring, but Olave already has good things to say about Fields’ ability.
“Just a lot of strength to his game throwing the ball,” Olave said. “What stands out the most is he has that running ability but he wants to stay in the pocket the most. He has that blazing speed but he doesn’t really want to use his legs, he wants to use his passing game.”
Regardless of who is passing him the ball, Olave knows the expectations that have been placed on him this season, and he knows that if he can meet them this season and beyond, his name will join many of the great receivers that have worn the Scarlet and Gray.
“I hope I can be,” Olave said when asked whether he’ll be the next great Ohio State receiver. “That’s my plan. I’ll work for it, and when I leave here I hope to make an impact on Ohio State.”