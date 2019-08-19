COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ryan Day announced something today that many people have been assuming since early January: Justin Fields will start at quarterback for Ohio State. It may have taken longer than people had hoped for but Day had a plan in place and stuck to it as he waited for the Buckeyes to get through two scrimmages in training camp before making a public decision known.

The UGA transfer was able to beat out Chris Chugunov and Gunnar Hoak for the position.



“I think all quarterbacks have done a good job this camp,” Day said. “I met with those guys and told them all that really means is Justin will be taking the first snap on Saturday. Where it goes from there, who knows.”

Day made sure to echo Ohio State’s history of needing three quarterbacks to win the national championship during the 2014 season, but the plan initially is to give the reins to Justin Fields.

He did note that production at the position will determine if a change needs to be made down the road, but Day said he doesn’t want to think negatively.

“When you name a starter, you're trying not to think about those things,” Day said. “You're trying to think about playing with confidence, being productive, try to think positively that way.”

Fields announced his intention to transfer to Ohio State from Georgia on January 4. In his freshman year, the Georgia native appeared in 12 games.

He held the backup role behind Jake Fromm, who finished the season with 30 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. Georgia would finish the season with a record of 11-3.

Fields tallied four touchdowns through the air and four on the ground in his only season with the Bulldogs. The five-star recruit was named to the coaches freshman All-SEC team.

Despite his limited playing time, Fields does have quality experiences under his belt. Day recalled seeing a rerun of the Auburn-Georgia game from last season, a game in which Fields played.

Although Fields has not truly had to run an offense yet in his career, the SEC environments he played in will definitely help him adjust to high-stress situations.

“That's very, very different than running a team, managing a team, operating a team. But the good news is he has played in those environments,” Day said. “Any time you've taken a snap in those environments, you've experienced what it means to play in big-time college football and atmosphere.”