Chris Holtmann, Ohio State follow in same footsteps as past Villanova teams

PITTSBURGH — “I’ve stolen so much from him and his program.”

Chris Holtmann looks up to Jay Wright: the way he teaches the game of basketball, his motivation techniques, his roster management and recruiting. All are things the Ohio State head coach saw up close during his days at Butler, watching the Villanova head coach — the elder statesman and example in the Big East — build up his powerhouse.

Holtmann made it clear it’s not an exact copy of what Wright has built. He’s putting his own spin on things, combining and forging new ideas from multiple programs and coaches he’s faced during his career. The influence is there, though, from his approach to in-game rotations to his emphasis on defensive and offensive versatility.

Sunday afternoon, that’s what Holtmann fell victim to: an idea of his own plan for Ohio State.

Ohio State couldn’t match the experience of Villanova, a team that rallied around the defensive plea of Wright and the veteran members of the roster when the Buckeyes began its comeback.

“They had a stretch where they were hitting shot after shot, and we just said ‘Attitude,’ stuck together and came together on the defensive end and told each other, ‘Let's get this next stop. Let's get this next stop,’ and tried to make the next play,” Villanova redshirt senior guard Collin Gillespie said.

Cutting the Wildcats’ deficit to two after a 3-point make by Jamari Wheeler, Ohio State faltered the rest of the way, missing six of their final seven shots, a continuation of the struggles that plagued the offense in the first half.

To E.J. Liddell, that’s what allowed Villanova to break away: their older and experienced roster, playing hard when it counted most, leaving the junior forward stunned at the podium after what’s been presumed to be his final game in a Buckeye uniform.

“I don't think reality has really kicked in yet that I wouldn't be able to… this certain group of guys, it was a lot of guys’ last games. Older guys. Seniors,” he said. “It's tough, man. I'm really hurting inside. I wish I could have done more to help get it done.”

It’s a stage the Wildcats are used to, playing great teams in big-time atmospheres, a pressure Villanova is used to.

The Wildcats have been there before, allowing them to fight through it and not to panic. That’s what three Final Fours and two national championships brings to a program.

But it wasn’t always that way for Wright.