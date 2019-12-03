Chase Young is not done winning awards and after winning the defensive lineman of the year award, he has also been named the top defensive player of the conference with the Nagurski-Woodson defensive player of the year award.

Young is the first Ohio State player to win that award since Joey Bosa won it in 2014. The Buckeyes have had several guys win the award but even with a lot of great defenders going through Columbus through the years, it had been awhile since one had won the top prize on the league-level for top defender.

RELATED: Young wins D-Lineman of the year award

Ohio State has definitely started to turn up the heat on why Young should also be up for the nation’s top award, the Heisman Trophy with a recent tweet highlighting all three of the top performing Buckeyes along with JK Dobbins and Justin Fields.

Other great names who have won this award in the past include Steve Tovar, Shawn Springs, Mike Doss, Will Smith, AJ Hawk, James Laurinaitis (2-time winner) and John Simon.