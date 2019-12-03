Chase Young has been a force this season and the Big Ten noticed as he was named the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the year on Tuesday. The award is named after Michigan State’s Bubba Smith and Penn State’s Courtney Brown.

All Young has done this year is rewrite the Ohio State record books with a school-high 16.5 sacks this season and is sitting with 19.5 tackles for loss. He has also forced six fumbles, blocked a kick and has been about as disruptive of a player as anyone has seen through the 10 games that he has played in this season.

Young’s sack total ranks him No. 1 in the nation in sacks per game with 1.65. He has recorded at least one sack in 11 of his last 12 games dating back to the 2018 season.

His TFL total also ranks him No. 1 in the nation in tackles for loss per game and he is also No. 2 nationally in terms of tackle for loss yardage with 122.

Ohio State’s defense really did a turnaround this year from the year prior and Young has been a big factor in that movement with his pass rush and making everyone else around him better.

The Smith-Brown award should really make a permanent residence in Columbus with the history of it since it was started in 1984 (not under that name). This is the 12th time an Ohio State player has won the award but more impressive is the fact that Ohio State has won it six times in the last eight years with players like John Simon, Joey Bosa, Tyquan Lewis and Nick Bosa all winning it before. Other Ohio State players to win the award include Vernon Gholston, Will Smith, Mike Vrabel and Eric Kumerow.