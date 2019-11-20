Chase Young has been named one of five finalists for the annual Bronko Nagurski award, given to the nation’s top defensive player by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and the FWAA.

Young has not played in Ohio State’s last two games after a well-publicized suspension was handed down after reportedly accepting an impermissible loan and subsequently paying it back. Saturday against Penn State will mark Young’s return to the field and his ninth game of action for Ohio State.

Young joins a field that includes DT Derrick Brown (Auburn), S J.R. Reed (UGA), LB Isaiah Simmons (CLEM) and DB Antoine Winfield, Jr. (MINN).

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder was recently named the Nagurski national player of the week after his four-sack game in a win over Wisconsin.

Young has proven to be one of the best players on the field regardless of which side of the ball and is part of an Ohio State defense that leads the Big Ten and the nation in several defensive metrics including: