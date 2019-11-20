Chase Young named Nagurski finalist
Chase Young has been named one of five finalists for the annual Bronko Nagurski award, given to the nation’s top defensive player by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and the FWAA.
Young has not played in Ohio State’s last two games after a well-publicized suspension was handed down after reportedly accepting an impermissible loan and subsequently paying it back. Saturday against Penn State will mark Young’s return to the field and his ninth game of action for Ohio State.
Young joins a field that includes DT Derrick Brown (Auburn), S J.R. Reed (UGA), LB Isaiah Simmons (CLEM) and DB Antoine Winfield, Jr. (MINN).
The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder was recently named the Nagurski national player of the week after his four-sack game in a win over Wisconsin.
Young has proven to be one of the best players on the field regardless of which side of the ball and is part of an Ohio State defense that leads the Big Ten and the nation in several defensive metrics including:
* No. 1 in the nation in total defense (216.4 yards allowed);
* No. 1 in scoring defense (9.8 ppg);
* No. 1 in passing yards allowed (126.0 ypg); and
* No. 1 in red zone defense (61 pct.).
This marks the 4th time that an Ohio State player has been named a finalist for this award, joining Andy Katzenmoyer in 1997 and James Laurinaitis who was a finalist in both 2006 and 2007. Laurinaitis would go on to win the award in 2006.
The award will be given on December 9th in Charlotte (N.C.) at a ceremony where Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will be in attendance as the keynote speaker.