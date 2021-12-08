C.J. Stroud encourages Olave, Wilson ahead of possible opt-out decisions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud grew up going to Rose Bowl Stadium.

The Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback went to many UCLA games growing up, but never went to a Rose Bowl, saying he’s expecting more people, a little louder and more electric atmosphere.

It’s not the game that he wants to be in, but it’s a game he said the Buckeyes are slowly building up for.

“We have a great attitude. Dudes are showing up to our workouts killing it, running hard, lifting hard,” Stroud said. “We’re throwing as well.

“We’re doing the little things, which I feel will turn to big things.”

To Stroud, it’s no question what the mentality heading into the Rose Bowl is: it’s a big-time game, another opportunity to showcase the competitiveness, one, he said, the whole roster shares.

The redshirt freshman quarterback isn’t questioning anyone’s willingness to play Jan. 1, except for the players who have a decision to make. To Stroud, that’s different.

Without an opportunity for a national championship, both wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson — projected as first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft — could forgo the chance to play in Pasadena, Calif., and start preparation for the next level.