C.J. Stroud encourages Olave, Wilson ahead of possible opt-out decisions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud grew up going to Rose Bowl Stadium.
The Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback went to many UCLA games growing up, but never went to a Rose Bowl, saying he’s expecting more people, a little louder and more electric atmosphere.
It’s not the game that he wants to be in, but it’s a game he said the Buckeyes are slowly building up for.
“We have a great attitude. Dudes are showing up to our workouts killing it, running hard, lifting hard,” Stroud said. “We’re throwing as well.
“We’re doing the little things, which I feel will turn to big things.”
To Stroud, it’s no question what the mentality heading into the Rose Bowl is: it’s a big-time game, another opportunity to showcase the competitiveness, one, he said, the whole roster shares.
The redshirt freshman quarterback isn’t questioning anyone’s willingness to play Jan. 1, except for the players who have a decision to make. To Stroud, that’s different.
Without an opportunity for a national championship, both wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson — projected as first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft — could forgo the chance to play in Pasadena, Calif., and start preparation for the next level.
Stroud’s message to them both is simple: do whatever is best for them.
“At the end of the day, whatever they decide, I’m behind them,” Stroud said. “In this sport, in this life, in the college football world, a lot of people do what’s best for them, so they have to do what’s best for them, even if it may look like a selfish situation. Those guys gave everything to Ohio State. I’ve never seen them make a selfish decision.
“If they don’t play, then it’s probably a benefit to them and I fully respect it and it’s time for guys to step up for next year, get their feet wet.”
Olave has only one more chance no matter what as a senior who’s out of college eligibility, but Wilson, a junior, could return to Ohio State for another year if he wanted to, something Stroud was joking with him about.
“I told him ‘I don’t want to throw to anybody but you,’” Stroud said with a smile.
I told him to do what’s best for him. I don’t have the say-so in that. That’s up to him and his family and what he wants to do. Of course I want to play with my brothers again and end it the right way.”
Head coach Ryan Day said Sunday that no players, including Olave and Wilson, have yet indicated to him that they would skip the Rose Bowl.
But Stroud is preparing for the moment anyway, preparing to play in that increased atmosphere back home.
Everybody will be fine, even if my boy (walk-on wide receiver Sam Wiglusz) got to play,” Stroud said. “It doesn’t really matter at the end of the day. We just have to go win the game.”