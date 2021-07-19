By the numbers: Where do the scholarships go?

During the past 15 signed recruiting cycles the Buckeyes have signed 338 players according to the Rivals.com database. That does not mean that everyone has made it to the start of a season with the cases of players like Jamel Dean, Tre Avery, Timothy Gardner and others, but the count is the count and that count is 338 players.

That breaks down to an average class of just slightly over 22.5 players per class, well within the 25-scholarship range that we all grew up with pre-Transfer Portal and movement madness.

It got us thinking about how those numbers break out, we spend so much time talking about the names, but how does the math really work out?

Which positions are the most consistent in terms of seeing signees, which one are more feast or famine? Plus, there is no position on the field called ‘athlete’ yet recruiting services such as Rivals still has that designation. We have seen plenty of players listed in the database at one position, only to be recruited by Ohio State or any other college at a different one.

So the numbers that we are looking at are not absolute but they are the numbers that we have over the course of the last 15 signed recruiting cycles. We are going on a deeper dive to look at how the numbers really shape up.