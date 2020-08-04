BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes want 'TTUN' any week for a brake beating

COLUMBUS, Ohio – As everyone anxiously awaits the Big Ten to release the schedule for the (hopeful) upcoming season, it is business as usual at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Well, not exactly.

We know that life today is anything but normal but what we can say is that the Buckeyes have a focused team, even in a day and age where it is hard to focus with all of the happenings going on in the world.

One thing does not change when you are a member of the Ohio State football team.

The desire to beat Michigan.

Also known as “That team up north”.

With the decision to move to an all-conference schedule (presumably a 10-game schedule) it does create a lot of possibilities when it comes to scheduling.

There was talk of putting the divisional games at the start of the season, in order to give teams a chance to get divisional games out of the way, in case of a major disruption.

There was talk of playing them in the middle of the season.

There was even some loose chatter about going division-less, just having the top two teams meet in Indianapolis for the conference crown, if possible.

This all means that there is a real chance that the Buckeyes could meet their traditional rival on a non-traditional date with this game being played in late-November since 1933 when the two teams played in October, strangely enough in the third game of the season (Ohio State dropped that game 13-0 in Ann Arbor, its only loss of the season but the Buckeyes still finished 3rd in the conference).

We had the chance to talk to several of the newly named Ohio State football captains earlier on Tuesday to get their thoughts about playing the Wolverines on a non-traditional Saturday and the message was loud and clear, just beat “TTUN”, regardless of when.