Buckeyes to play Oregon on road in 2032, at home in 2033

Ohio State's road matchup against Oregon was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Buckeyes have not scrapped their trip to Eugene altogether.

A program spokesperson confirmed to BuckeyeGrove Thursday that Ohio State has scheduled a home-and-home series with the Ducks in 2032 and 2033, with the Buckeyes going on the road for the first of the two meetings before returning to Ohio Stadium the following year.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith initially told the news to Eleven Warriors in an interview on Thursday.

Smith said that Ohio State will pay Oregon $3.5 million for this year's game between the two programs, which is scheduled for a noon kickoff on Sept. 11, and will serve as the Buckeyes' home opener after beginning the season on the road at Minnesota.

Ohio State is 9-0 all-time against Oregon, with the first meeting taking place in the 1958 Rose Bowl, and the most recent being the Buckeyes' 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game win over the Ducks.

Of those nine matchups, five have been in Columbus, Ohio, and three have been at neutral postseason sites. Just one –– a 30-0 Ohio State win in 1967 –– has taken place on Oregon's home field in Eugene.