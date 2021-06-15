Buckeyes to host multiple 2022 prospects on campus on Tuesday

As has been the case throughout the month of June, Ohio State is gearing up to host several prospects on campus on Tuesday. Today will be especially interesting as multiple members of the 2022 class, including an official visitor and one of the nation's top players in the trenches, will be at the school. The Buckeyes are also set to have their fourth camp of the month, so there is always the possibility of an offer or two being extended as well. Read the story below to see which recruits will be in Columbus today, and keep up with us at The Horseshoe Lounge for live updates from the camp.

California-based prospects expected in town

The biggest name making his way to Ohio State’s campus on Tuesday is Earnest Greene. Greene, who plays for St. John Bosco High School in California, tweeted out yesterday that will be visiting the school today. We reported last month that Greene and several of his teammates will be in town for a visit from June 16-18. It seems like that was bumped up a day, but we’ll be attempting to confirm if this is still a three-day visit. Greene is Ohio State’s top target along the interior of the offensive line, and he’d be yet another massive haul from St. John Bosco, which is where former Buckeye Wyatt Davis went to school. In fact, Greene’s head coach, Jason Negro, said Davis’ success in Columbus is one of the reasons why tOSU is an appealing option for Greene. The teammates who are expected to accompany Greene today are Peyton Woodyard, Kyngston Viliamu-Asa, Marcelles Williams and Ty Lee. Last month, Viliamu-Asa actually became the first 2024 prospect to receive an offer from the Buckeyes. Woodyard has over a dozen offers, including ones from Alabama, Notre Dame and Penn State, while Williams holds offers from the likes of Michigan, Oregon and USC. Lee has also received the green light from a handful of PAC-12 programs. It would not be a surprise if any of the three recruits listed in the paragraph above see Ohio State dip into their recruitments today.

Lone official visitor at Ohio State

Greene is not the only 2022 four-star offensive lineman that will be on Ohio State’s campus today. Rivals250 prospect Addison Nichols is currently in the middle of a three-day official visit to Columbus. Nichols is the first recruit to take a non-weekend official to the school this month. It is difficult to say where exactly Nichols is leaning as he has kept things close to the vest, with no FutureCasts having been submitted on his Rivals.com profile yet. Tennessee and the in-state Georgia Bulldogs (mainly the Volunteers) appear to be the likeliest destinations for him, but the Buckeyes will look to gain some momentum during this visit. With Nichols being the lone official visitor on campus and Ohio State having only one offensive lineman committed right now, you can expect Greg Studrawa and company to put on the full-court press to try to pull off the upset.

2022 RB set to visit Ohio State

Possibly the most interesting name to pay attention to on Tuesday is Kaleb Johnson. The reason for this is that Johnson is a 2022 running back, and is expected to camp in front of the coaches. He also previously told us that he has been in communication with running backs coach Tony Alford. Johnson, a three-star prospect out of Hamilton (Ohio), is in possession of offers from the likes of California, Iowa and Michigan State. It is not a guarantee that Johnson will receive an offer from the Buckeyes, but it can’t be ruled out with the program looking to potentially take two running backs in this class. We’ll hopefully have some videos of Johnson and updates on his performance later today but, in the meantime, check out what out what Rivals.com had to say about him last month. “Johnson is a big back at 210 pounds, but he excelled in the wide-open camp setting because of his ability to build speed quickly,” Rivals wrote. “The three-star back explodes out of cuts, which helped to create separation in the one-on-one session, giving his quarterbacks windows in which to throw.”

Pair of four-stars in the 2023 class