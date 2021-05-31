We are less than 24 hours away from the end of a dead period that has been in effect for over a year.

With June right around the corner, the Buckeyes are expecting 51 official visitors on campus, as well as 150 to 200 unofficial visitors in Columbus. One of the many coveted prospects making the trek to Ohio State in the coming weeks is Earnest Greene.

ALSO: 51 OFFICIAL VISITORS, WELL OVER 100 UNOFFICIAL VISITORS EXPECTED ON CAMPUS NEXT MONTH

The top-ranked guard on Rivals.com in the 2022 cycle has actually set up two trips to the school, one for his official and one as an unofficial. His head coach at St. John Bosco, Jason Negro, told BuckeyeGrove that he does not yet know the date for the OV, but that Greene and several teammates will be at OSU next month.

“They’re planning on going to Ohio State June 16-18 with Earnest, Peyton Woodyard, Kyngston Viliamu-Asa, Marcelles Williams and Ty Lee,” Negro said. “I know that Earnest has that [official visit] planned, but this unofficial is set as well.”