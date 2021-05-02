COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Jamari Wheeler and Joey Brunk may be fresh additions to the Ohio State roster, but some of their new Buckeye teammates and coaches were already well acquainted with one –– if not both –– of the transfers prior to their respective moves.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann had already recruited and coached Brunk, a 6-foot-11 transfer from Indiana, at Butler back in 2016-17, and Holtmann’s Buckeyes have matched up with Wheeler in the Penn State lineup on eight separate occasions since 2017-18.