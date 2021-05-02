New transfer additions have plenty of history with Holtmann, Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Jamari Wheeler and Joey Brunk may be fresh additions to the Ohio State roster, but some of their new Buckeye teammates and coaches were already well acquainted with one –– if not both –– of the transfers prior to their respective moves.
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann had already recruited and coached Brunk, a 6-foot-11 transfer from Indiana, at Butler back in 2016-17, and Holtmann’s Buckeyes have matched up with Wheeler in the Penn State lineup on eight separate occasions since 2017-18.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news