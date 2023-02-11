COLUMBUS -- There is, in fact, a feel-good side to the endless NIL conversation.

It's Kyle McCord forming an instant bond and spending an hour with a young kid who couldn't believe an Ohio State quarterback was in the room.

Over there it was Luke Montgomery with a nonstop smile on his face handing out Valentine's Day cards and sitting with a family to eat cookies.

Back on the other side of the room, it was new Ohio State safety Ja'Had Carter jumping to the front of the line to decorate those cookies.

All told it was nine Buckeyes partnering with Cohesion Foundation to spend their Friday evening at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, which served as a welcome reminder that not every part of the NIL discussion has to be about recruiting inducements, NCAA legislation or massive endorsement deals.

"I mean, it's awesome to come out here with some teammates and just create bonds that you know you wouldn't get to otherwise," McCord said. "We're meeting people that are huge supporters of us and kind of getting the chance to give back.

"I've been talking to [Cohesion] for a while, and then this is the first event I've done with them. You know, I'm really at a loss for words for how impactful it was. So they did a great job of setting it up and getting this all together. It was a great time."