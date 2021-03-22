BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes 'rolling' players early in spring practice; pads come on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Spring practice has returned in as much of its typical semblance as it had pre-COVID-19 pandemic, although the coronavirus has not vanished.

Buckeyes football head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes practiced outside of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Monday and will practice with pads beginning Wednesday. It’s all part of a schedule of Monday-Wednesday-Friday practices that Day said will be “extremely important” as spring practice was cut short last year.

“It feels like things are somewhat getting back to normal,” Day said. “It’s extremely important. We’ve had different shutdowns and different things get in our way, but now we’re really getting to the meat of it. It’s something that I think has hurt us, it set us back some as a program, and so we desperately need these practices, got to do a great job in the meetings and make sure we’re continuing to improve our techniques and our fundamentals so that foundation is there moving into the summer.”

Ohio State paused workouts for one week after an increase in positive tests for the coronavirus, but are returning to getting the on-field reps necessary after seven weeks of winter workouts.

Day said a bunch his players are “rolling” within positions rather than defining specific first-team and second-team units. Day added the Buckeyes typically split into two teams, with the second- and third-string players mixing in at different points as they go.

“Right now, it’s really about individuals getting better,” Day said. “We will do a little bit more scrimmage-type team work in the middle and towards the end of spring, but right now it’s all about getting guys better. We’re gonna roll guys in and out and work different combinations.”